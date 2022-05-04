Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE TV opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

