Gs Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,756. The company has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,335 shares of company stock worth $33,479,213. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

