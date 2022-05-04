Gs Investments Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,942,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

