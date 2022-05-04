Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,876. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

