Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Gulden (NLG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Gulden has a market cap of $2.70 million and $945.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00266408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014128 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.