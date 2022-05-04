Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.21

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 204333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

