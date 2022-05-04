Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE HASI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 845,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.14. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.35%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

