Hannover Rück SE to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4989 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

HVRRY opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $102.66.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €188.00 ($197.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($221.05) to €205.00 ($215.79) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($211.58) to €179.00 ($188.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($153.37) to €138.80 ($146.11) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.