Hannover Rück SE to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4989 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
HVRRY opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $102.66.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.