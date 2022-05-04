Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,459 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

HOG stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.