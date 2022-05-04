Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

HAS opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.09%.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

