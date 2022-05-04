Hathor Reaches Market Cap of $77.71 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Hathor has a total market cap of $77.71 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 906,247,792 coins and its circulating supply is 230,302,792 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

