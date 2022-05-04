Haven Protocol Price Reaches $2.52 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $62.49 million and approximately $909,924.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00006466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,019.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.91 or 0.07334601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00263371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.00742349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00554052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00073331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005814 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,770,316 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

