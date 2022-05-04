Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

HR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 259,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

