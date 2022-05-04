Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.68-1.74 EPS.

PEAK stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

