Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73.

PEAK stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.