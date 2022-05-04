Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,775 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Harley-Davidson worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,946. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

