Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CALM. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,201. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

