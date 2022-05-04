Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 447,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 129,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 481,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

SHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

