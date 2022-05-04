Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands makes up 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,239. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

