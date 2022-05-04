Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of Carriage Services worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $66.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.35.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Carriage Services Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

