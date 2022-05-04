Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $2 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Towerview LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 76,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,905. The firm has a market cap of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

