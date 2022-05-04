Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of TriState Capital worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $57,314,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $16,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

