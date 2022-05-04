Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 107,287 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,287 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TreeHouse Foods worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $225,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THS. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

THS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,563. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

