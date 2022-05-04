Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,962 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Powell Industries worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope bought 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POWL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Powell Industries stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

