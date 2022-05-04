Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 44,283 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

