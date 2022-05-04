Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 7,975 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,546. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.