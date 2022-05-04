Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.37 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 2,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

