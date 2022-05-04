Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys $95,000.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,298,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,934. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 119,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

