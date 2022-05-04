Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.60

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.60 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.91), with a volume of 601913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.92).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

