Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans GBX 1.80 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 182.98 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Henderson International Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 182.98 ($2.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.16.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

