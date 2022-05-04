Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 1,693,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,317. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.