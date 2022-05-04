Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 395,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,672. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.