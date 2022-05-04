Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 395,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,672. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.