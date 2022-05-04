Heritage Trust Co Has $2.02 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

