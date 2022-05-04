Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,665 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 111,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.