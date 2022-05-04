Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hess in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.