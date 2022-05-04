Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
HESM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.71.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.
In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
