Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

HESM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

