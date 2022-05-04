Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

