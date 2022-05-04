HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.60

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 3348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.