Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HFRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 110,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,611. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

