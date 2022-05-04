Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 115.10 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.42. The company has a market cap of £591.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.28).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

