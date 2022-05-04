HoDooi (HOD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00219165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00437514 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,944.02 or 1.87325641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.