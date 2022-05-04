Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 5.64% of Holly Energy Partners worth $98,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 416,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the period.

HEP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 124,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

