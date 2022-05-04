Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,665. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.