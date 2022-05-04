Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 34.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.