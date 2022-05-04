Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,885 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after buying an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 38.4% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 285,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

