Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 6,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.