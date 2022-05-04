Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,370,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

