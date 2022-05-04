Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 337 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.45.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.17. 106,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.49 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

