Horan Securities Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,110,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

