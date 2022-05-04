Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $80,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 867 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. 8,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.